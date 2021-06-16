Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a concept artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

If you believe in open communication, delivering great results as part of a team and want to play a key part in the launch and growth phases of one of Innogames’ upcoming Mobile Games, then you just might be the person we are looking for!



Your mission:

Co-Shape the vision of InnoGames' newest mobile experience as part of an experienced team of Game Designers, Concept-, Tech- and 3D Artists as well as other creatives

Work closely with the Art Director and play an active role in developing and polishing the look & feel of the game

Conceptualize, design and create a range of concept art assets mostly focusing on buildings and characters to be used as a guide for developing 3D game assets

Support Marketing with visual designs and finished illustrations

Your skill set:

3+ years of experience as a professional Concept Artist

Degree in graphic design, communication design or a comparable experience

An outstanding portfolio showcasing your knowledge of design, shape language and stylization through a variety of concepts and illustrations

A great sense of color, lighting, storytelling and technique, showcased in your illustrations

Proactive, creative person with a coherent artistic vision

Excellent team and communication skills

Willingness to work iteratively in a collaborative environment

Good knowledge in Blender or a comparable 3D suite would be a big plus

Your power-ups:

Team of specialists. Shape the success story of InnoGames and be a part of our international team of professionals in a stable growing company and award-winning employer

Shape the success story of InnoGames and be a part of our international team of professionals in a stable growing company and award-winning employer Career opportunities. Level up as an Artist with excellent training and development opportunities such as life drawing, online trainings, InnoVersity, mentoring, Game jams, Dev Talks and peer support

Level up as an Artist with excellent training and development opportunities such as life drawing, online trainings, InnoVersity, mentoring, Game jams, Dev Talks and peer support Outstanding benefits. Get competitive compensation as well as 28 vacation days, a sabbatical, mobile device, contribution to your public transport ticket, and more

Get competitive compensation as well as 28 vacation days, a sabbatical, mobile device, contribution to your public transport ticket, and more Flexible working hours. We offer trust-based working hours as well as active breaks - play table tennis with your team, work out in our gym or go to our rooftop terrace to get some fresh air

We offer trust-based working hours as well as active breaks - play table tennis with your team, work out in our gym or go to our rooftop terrace to get some fresh air Hybrid working model. Contribute from your home in any German city - our company adapted to a hybrid working model, offering remote work even after all the COVID limitations are gone

Contribute from your home in any German city - our company adapted to a hybrid working model, offering remote work even after all the COVID limitations are gone Solution orientation. We are offering an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results

We are offering an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results Team events. Participate in regular (virtual) team events (e.g., wine tasting, cooking, paintball), barbecue together on our rooftop terrace, and enjoy regular company-get-togethers

Participate in regular (virtual) team events (e.g., wine tasting, cooking, paintball), barbecue together on our rooftop terrace, and enjoy regular company-get-togethers Food & drinks. We offer free drinks and fresh fruit to contribute to your health and well-being; enjoy the meals delivered by our in-house canteen or cook on your own in one of our employee kitchens

We offer free drinks and fresh fruit to contribute to your health and well-being; enjoy the meals delivered by our in-house canteen or cook on your own in one of our employee kitchens Relocation assistance. If you are interested in relocating to Hamburg/Germany, we will help you relocate to Hamburg/Germany regarding all the needed resources

If you are interested in relocating to Hamburg/Germany, we will help you relocate to Hamburg/Germany regarding all the needed resources Comfy and modern offices. Learn more about our charms and benefits in our virtual office tour

Our story:

InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.



Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.



Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Concept Artist? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Isabella Dettlaff would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.