Sign up for a virtual portfolio review at GDC 2021!

Whether it is your first job in the industry, or you are looking to switch jobs, getting a job as an artist in games has never been more competitive.

Virtual Portfolio Reviews at the all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th- 23rd) give participants an opportunity to receive one-on-one constructive critiques and advice on how to give their portfolios an edge in this competitive market without the pressure of an interview.

Submit your portfolio for review to be considered for one of the limited 10-minute review appointments. Reviews will take place virtually and all portfolios submitted needs to be online using a professional hosting site such as ArtStation or Wix.

All virtual reviews will be held online on Friday, July 23 between 1:20pm and 5:20pm PT. This opportunity is only open to GDC passholders. If selected for review, GDC Conference Management will send your instructions on how to access your virtual appointment to the email address used for registration.

Review sessions will follow the panel discussion, "Game Career Seminar: Killer Portfolio or Portfolio Killer," a conversation between selected portfolio reviewers.

