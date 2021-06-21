PS4 players told to expect issues as Cyberpunk 2077 returns to PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has been relisted on the PlayStation Store, but both Sony and CD Projekt Red have warned PlayStation 4 players to expect some teething pains.

The infamously buggy RPG was pulled from the digital marketplace in December last year after players -- particularly those running Cyberpunk on last-gen hardware -- encountered a number of stability and performance issues.

Sony even offered refunds to those who'd purchased the title via the PlayStation Store, with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan recently explaining the company was unable to "knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for players."

CD Projekt has rolled out a number of patches since the title launched in a bid to improve the overall experience and bolster performance on older hardware, but despite those updates it seems some issues remain.

Indeed, despite those fixes CD Projekt is advising players to dive back in on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro, suggesting the base PS4 version is still delivering suboptimal peformance.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next-gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021," said CD Projekt on Twitter.

"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation."

Sony echoed those remarks, explaining that "work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year. For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended."

We first caught wind of Cyberpunk's relisting last week when the title reappeared on the PlayStation Store out of the blue. CD Projekt then confirmed the move in a regulatory update, with Sony also providing confirmation in a statement to IGN.