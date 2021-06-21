Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Xbox Game Studios Publishing has hired Portal lead designer Kim Swift

June 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr

Xbox Games Studios Publishing (XGS Publishing) has named Portal lead designer Kim Swift as its new senior director of cloud gaming.

Microsoft announced the news on the XGS Publishing Twitter account, and said Swift will help "accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." Swift also confirmed the move on Linkedin

The veteran designer most recently worked as a game design director at Stadia Games & Entertainment, where she was a key lead in the publishing department and also oversaw an experimental first-party research and development team.

Google, of course, recently shut down its first-party Stadia game studios to refocus as a platform provider, leading to a mini-exodus at the cloud gaming company.

Beyond that, Swift has spent time at other notable companies including EA, Amazon, and Airtight Games. She also spent over four years working at Valve, where she served as the project lead and lead designer on Portal, and also contributed to both Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 as a designer and artist.

