Connect with incredible sponsors and exhibitors at GDC 2021

June 21, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Every year Game Developers Conference works with a number of great sponsors to bring the annual event to life, and to connect attendees with the companies at the breaking edge of video game technology.

And even though we’re going all-digital for GDC 2021 (running July 19th-23rd), we’re excited to be working with an incredible group of sponsors and exhibitors that you can connect with on the digital expo floor.

For the entire week of GDC 2021 you can interact with each of our sponsors and exhibitors on Swapcard, the official platform of this year’s show! These include our incredible Devnote sponsors—Amazon, HP Inc., and Xsolla, who will all be presenting featured Devnotes during GDC 2021.

Some of our other sponsors will be presenting helpful talks too! You can watch sessions from Microsoft, NVIDIA, Autodesk, and other key companies in the business of helping game developers make the best games possible.

You can check out all of our GDC 2021 sponsors here, and start planning your full schedule for next month’s show! Be sure to register today if you haven’t already.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

