Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision Blizzard passes exec pay package with support from 54% of shareholders

Activision Blizzard passes exec pay package with support from 54% of shareholders

June 21, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 21, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Bobby Kotick's paycheck is even more controversial than usual this year, despite a significant cut to the Activision Blizzard CEO's salary for this year and next.

After delaying the vote last week, Activision Blizzard shareholders ultimately approved the company's Say-On-Pay proposal, though just shy of half of those shareholders voted against the package.

Ultimately, the motion passed with 54 percent of shareholders in support, down from 57 percent in 2020 and down from numbers in the 60, 80, and 90 percents in years prior.

The delayed vote came after the investment group CtW called out the proposed pay package for Kotick as "smoke and mirrors" rather than a meaningful reduction in the CEO's pay, and urged other investors to vote against the deal. CtW argued in an open letter published earlier this month that other elements of Kotick's compensation package render his salary reduction of $1.75 million to $875,000 moot, and that the package fails to address longstanding shareholder concerns with overcompensation.

Activision Blizzard fired back the next week, lightly implying that the CtW statement was misleading while urging its shareholders to carefully consider the information in front of them before putting pen to paper to vote. The company maintained that the package includes meaningful compensation changes like Kotick's salary reduction, changes it says were made with the express purpose of addressing shareholder concerns.

Following today's shareholder vote, a statement from Activision Blizzard shows that the company believes the delay was the correct move.

"We are pleased that, based on exceptional shareholder returns and responsiveness, Activision Blizzard shareholders again approved our say-on-pay proposal and reelected our Board directors with an average of 96% of votes," reads that statement. "The additional time shareholders requested allowed them to thoroughly review the facts about Activision Blizzard’s rigorous pay-for-performance compensation practices as well as changes the Board made to our executive compensation based on extensive feedback from shareholders."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Lead Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image