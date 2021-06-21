The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was the most tweeted about game during E3

The folks over at Twitter have shared a look at the most tweeted about games for the first half of 2021, offering developers an interesting but slightly vague look at what games dominated the social media site both this year and specifically during E3.

A roundup of esports, general game chatter, and E3 tweets can be found on the Twitter Insights blog, but be warned: the info is presented as lists and rankings, without any publicly shared numbers to paint a more complete picture.

According to that data, the unnamed sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild snagged the most Twitter chatter during E3 week, an unsurprising feat given rumblings from last week that Nintendo's conference peaked at 3.1 million viewers.

Nintendo's E3 Direct video followed up the short BOTW2 teaser clip from a few years back with a gameplay trailer and first looks at the sequel to the award-winning Switch game.

Somewhat shockingly, The Legend of Zelda managed to attract more online conversation than FromSoftware's latest and also much-awaited souslike, Elden Ring. Like the Breath of the Wild sequel, Elden Ring was first announced during E3 2019 before going dark throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021.

However, Twitter does add that the 3-minute long trailer for Elden Ring tweeted by the game's official account was officially the Most Viewed Video (on Twitter) during E3 this year. As of now, that video has 4.2 million views on just that platform alone.

Taking a wider look at 2021 so far, Genshin Impact is the most tweeted about game in the world, followed by Apex Legends, Ensemble Stars!, the Final Fantasy series, and Animal Crossing. The bulk of all game chatter comes from accounts based in Japan, followed by the United States and Korea. Of course, there's more to be found about Twitter's video game chatter to be found over in the full blog post, so be sure to check that out here.