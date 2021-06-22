Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic adding 'exploration bonuses' to Pokemon Go to get players moving again

Niantic adding 'exploration bonuses' to Pokemon Go to get players moving again

June 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Niantic is trying to ease Pokemon Go players into post-pandemic life by adding exploration bonuses to the popular augmented reality title.

Although many regions are still grappling with COVID-19 due to the emergence and spread of new variants, successful vaccination initiatives have allowed for the loosening of certain restrictions in some areas and means a number of countries are now cautiously inching towards normality. 

As a result, Niantic wants to encourage Pokemon Go players to once again slip on their walking shoes by implementing exploration bonuses that incentivize outdoor play. 

"Today, as some parts of the world are moving toward recovery, we’re announcing new exploration bonuses that make it more rewarding to play outside are coming over the next several months, including bonuses for spinning stops, playing at in-person raids, and getting in those steps," wrote the company. 

"We’re committed to doing this in a staggered way, when it makes sense for each place in the world, to help people play safely. As we return to the outside world again, these changes are aimed at restoring the focus of Pokemon Go on movement and exploration in the real world. These changes will be introduced slowly and carefully to make it more exciting to explore the world around you."

The studio also intends to remove or amend some temporary bonuses it introduced last year that were designed to make Pokemon Go easier to play in an individual setting or when social distancing outdoors.

"Over the past year, Incense effectiveness was increased to attract Pokemon to you more frequently, even if you weren't able to leave home. After the change, this effectiveness will be set at the standard level when you’re stationary and increased effectiveness will kick in when you are moving," it continued. 

"Previously, your Buddy Pokemon brought you more Gifts each day, up to five gifts at once and up to three times a day. This was because we knew Trainers were running low on supplies like Poke Balls and berries to help them catch Pokemon. As we move to encouraging Trainers to play outside more, they can continue to receive supplies from spinning PokeStops. After the change, the frequency of these gifts from Buddy Pokemon will be reduced."

Niantic explained it'll be keeping some of its recent tweaks, however, including the addition of a 'no walking requirement' for GO Battle League, the ability to challenge any trainer remotely with a QR Code, and an increase to the maximum number of Gifts trainers can carry. 

You can find a full rundown of the upcoming changes over on the Pokemon Go website. The company intends to begin testing its exploration bonuses in the United States and New Zealand starting in July.

Related Jobs

Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.22.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Technical Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.21.21]
Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image