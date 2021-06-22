Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nier Automata and Replicant reach 7 million combined digital sales and shipments

Nier Automata and Replicant reach 7 million combined digital sales and shipments

June 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nier: Automata and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... have shipped and digitally sold 6 million and 1 million units, respectively. The news was announced on the official Nier Twitter account earlier today.

Nier: Automata launched in February 2017 and had amassed 5 million shipments and digital sales as of December 2020. It was initially rolled out on PlayStation 4 and PC, before arriving on the Xbox One in 2018.

The interminably named Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., meanwhile, is an updated version of the original Nier Replicant that was originally only available in Japan. The title launched on April 23 this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, meaning it has reached that 1 million milestone in under two months.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.22.21]
Team Lead Community Management
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.22.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Technical Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image