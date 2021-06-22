Nier Automata and Replicant reach 7 million combined digital sales and shipments

Nier: Automata and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... have shipped and digitally sold 6 million and 1 million units, respectively. The news was announced on the official Nier Twitter account earlier today.

Nier: Automata launched in February 2017 and had amassed 5 million shipments and digital sales as of December 2020. It was initially rolled out on PlayStation 4 and PC, before arriving on the Xbox One in 2018.

The interminably named Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., meanwhile, is an updated version of the original Nier Replicant that was originally only available in Japan. The title launched on April 23 this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, meaning it has reached that 1 million milestone in under two months.