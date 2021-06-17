Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Lead DevOps Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Lead DevOps Engineer.

We're looking for Lead DevOps Engineer to take Remedy's services to the next level. In this pivotal role you will be managing our DevOps team and together with the team you’re creating and maintaining a wide variety of services for our internal use to support our game development teams.

Responsibilities

Team management, building and resourcing

Manage DevOps teams’ backlog, priorities, scheduling work and communicate progress

Improve CI/CD process across multiple applications

Assist teams with deploying their workloads into cloud and on-premises environments

Improve monitoring, crash management and automation systems

Improve our build pipelines across multiple projects

Build and maintain highly available systems

Requirements and qualifications

Experience with architecting AWS workloads and services

Experience in leading, managing and mentoring a team of engineers

Databases, SQL or NoSQL

Experience on/and willingness to work in both Windows and Linux environments.

Continuous integration and continuous delivery

Solid programming skills in one of: Python, C++, C#. Willingness to learn the necessary basics of the rest.

Ideal candidate would also have

Experience in game development

What's in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position.

The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

