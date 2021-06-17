Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Lead DevOps Engineer

Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Lead DevOps Engineer

June 22, 2021 | By Staff
June 22, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead DevOps Engineer, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Lead DevOps Engineer.

We're looking for Lead DevOps Engineer to take Remedy's services to the next level. In this pivotal role you will be managing our DevOps team and together with the team you’re creating and maintaining a wide variety of services for our internal use to support our game development teams.

Responsibilities

  • Team management, building and resourcing
  • Manage DevOps teams’ backlog, priorities, scheduling work and communicate progress
  • Improve CI/CD process across multiple applications
  • Assist teams with deploying their workloads into cloud and on-premises environments
  • Improve monitoring, crash management and automation systems
  • Improve our build pipelines across multiple projects
  • Build and maintain highly available systems

Requirements and qualifications

  • Experience with architecting AWS workloads and services
  • Experience in leading, managing and mentoring a team of engineers
  • Databases, SQL or NoSQL
  • Experience on/and willingness to work in both Windows and Linux environments.
  • Continuous integration and continuous delivery
  • Solid programming skills in one of: Python, C++, C#. Willingness to learn the necessary basics of the rest.

Ideal candidate would also have

  • Experience in game development

What's in it for you?

  • Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable
  • Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions
  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position.

The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.22.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.21.21]
Audio Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.21.21]
Multiplayer/Network Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image