Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity acquires 3D data optimization software provider Pixyz Software

Unity acquires 3D data optimization software provider Pixyz Software

June 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Business/Marketing

Unity has acquired 3D data preparation and optimization software provider Pixyz Software for an undisclosed fee.

The engine maker had previously partnered with Pixyz to allow Unity creators working on real-time experiences to easily import and optimize 3D data including CAD assemblies, meshes, and point clouds. 

The deal means all of Pixyz's data transformation technology, LOD capabilities, and products -- including Pixyz Plugin, Pixyz Studio, Pixyz Scenario Processor, and more -- will become part of Unity's Create organization. 

In terms of how the deal will affect customers, Unity stressed that Pixyz's product suite will continue to require separate subscriptions, the price of which will remain the same, but noted it now has "greater opportunities to use Pixyz's technology to benefit all Unity users in the future."

"In the mid to long term, Unity plans to work with the talented team at Pixyz to deliver solutions that address the specific needs of more customers," continued the company in a blog post

"Expect to see workflows that are integrated into the Editor and with other Unity data platforms to meet the unique needs of both gaming and industrial customers, as well as new ways of accessing Pixyz for high volume automated processing."

Those interested can find out more about the deal on the Unity website.

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.22.21]
UI Engineer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[06.22.21]
Unity Software Engineer
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.22.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image