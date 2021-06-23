Unity acquires 3D data optimization software provider Pixyz Software

Unity has acquired 3D data preparation and optimization software provider Pixyz Software for an undisclosed fee.

The engine maker had previously partnered with Pixyz to allow Unity creators working on real-time experiences to easily import and optimize 3D data including CAD assemblies, meshes, and point clouds.

The deal means all of Pixyz's data transformation technology, LOD capabilities, and products -- including Pixyz Plugin, Pixyz Studio, Pixyz Scenario Processor, and more -- will become part of Unity's Create organization.

In terms of how the deal will affect customers, Unity stressed that Pixyz's product suite will continue to require separate subscriptions, the price of which will remain the same, but noted it now has "greater opportunities to use Pixyz's technology to benefit all Unity users in the future."

"In the mid to long term, Unity plans to work with the talented team at Pixyz to deliver solutions that address the specific needs of more customers," continued the company in a blog post.

"Expect to see workflows that are integrated into the Editor and with other Unity data platforms to meet the unique needs of both gaming and industrial customers, as well as new ways of accessing Pixyz for high volume automated processing."

Those interested can find out more about the deal on the Unity website.