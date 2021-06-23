Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
Nintendo will shut down the Splatoon 2 Online Lounge in July

June 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo plans to shut down the Splatoon 2 Online Lounge on July 28, 2021. The feature allows players to use the Nintendo Switch Online app to arrange online battles using their smart device by sending a URL link that allows other players to join a room. 

Nintendo didn't explain why it was sunsetting the feature, but pointed out that players can continue organizing both local and online multiplayer matches directly in Splatoon 2. 

The Japanese developer also reassured fans that Switch Online app will continue to support Splatoon 2 voice chat, and that "no other changes to game-specific services will be made to the app at this time."

The news comes a few months after Splatoon 3 was announced during a Nintendo Direct, with the threequel currently scheduled to arrive on the Switch in 2022.

