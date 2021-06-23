Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Pokemon leakers told to pay $150,000 each in damages to The Pokemon Company

June 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Two leakers have been told to pay The Pokemon Company a sizable $150,000 each in damages along with attorneys' fees after taking and uploading photographs of an unreleased Pokemon Sword and Shield strategy guide to the internet back in 2019. 

As reported by Polygon, The Pokemon Company initially filed the lawsuit because the leaks revealed some unannounced features and information including the Gigantamax forms of certain Pokemon.

The company was unsure who was responsible for the leaks when it filed the suit, but after an investigation has named the culprits as Bryan Garcia Cruz and David Andino Maisonave, the latter of whom worked at the company hired to print copies of the strategy guide, LSC Communications. 

"Defendant (David Andino Maisonave) took pictures of The Pokemon Company's unreleased strategy guide on or about November 1, 2019. Defendant shared the illicit pictures of the strategy guide with a friend who also knew defendant Bryan Garcia Cruz," reads a court filing

"Defendant's friend shared the pictures of the Strategy Guide in a group chat that included Mr. Cruz. Mr. Cruz then posted the pictures taken by Defendant on the Internet."

In its original lawsuit, The Pokemon Company said the leaks -- which spread around the internet despite being met with takedown requests -- had resulted in actual damages, lost profits, and reputational damage.

