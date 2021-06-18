Get a job: SideFX is hiring a Senior Distributed Systems Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Toronto, CA

Note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to keep all of our employees and candidates safe, SideFX is hiring and onboarding remotely.

Position Overview

SideFX is seeking an exceptional software developer with distributed systems experience and a talent for producing high performance, robust software to join its Toronto-based R&D team.

As a member of the SideFX Research and Development group, you would be working with the some of the brightest minds in the CG industry. Our R&D team has received many prestigious industry awards, including four Technical Achievement Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, an Academy Award of Merit (Oscar®), a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award from NATAS, and four back-to-back Editor's Choice Innovation Awards from CG World Magazine. Movies using our toolset have received the Oscar® for Best Visual Effects every year in the past two decades. We share a passion for innovation in computer graphics and a drive for excellence in animation. Providing digital artists with the best and most advanced tools for their craft is, and has always been, our singular focus.

Key Duties and Responsibilities*

Design, develop and test customer-driven Houdini and Procedural Dependency Graph (PDG) features

Maintain and optimize PDG integration with 3rd-party render farm schedulers

Develop technologies for next generation distributed art pipelines

Research and explore large scale, possibly cloud computing, applications of Houdini

Support game and film studios with PDG adoption

Other duties as assigned

*Adjustments will be made to enable duties & responsibilities to be met working remotely considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Required Skills and Experience

5+ years of professional software development experience

Computer Science degree or equivalent

A record of academic and professional excellence

Strong knowledge of modern C++ programming

Strong knowledge of Python programming

Parallel programming and distributed programming experience

Experience with job scheduling software

Ability to learn independently, think fast, and use solid judgement

Ability to work well independently and in a nimble team environment

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Positive, professional demeanour

Bonus Skills

Working knowledge of Houdini and PDG

Working knowledge of Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or other cloud-based technologies

Working knowledge of Pixar Tractor, Thinkbox Deadline, or other render farm management software

Working knowledge of Docker

Cross-platform development experience

Game or film industry experience

Company Profile

For over thirty years, SideFX has been providing artists with procedural 3D animation and visual effects tools designed to create the highest-quality cinematic results. We are passionate about what our customers do because our roots are in production, both as artists and as pioneering technical innovators.



SideFX has been recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Science several times - including with an Oscar® - for the development of our Houdini software, and its breakthrough procedural-based technology.

Houdini is used by the world’s top film, TV, and game studios to create blockbuster movies like Spider-Man, The Lion King and Godzilla vs. Kong, TV shows like The Crown, Game of Thrones and S.W.A.T., and video games like Ghost Recon, Far Cry and Age of Empires. Our customers include Disney Feature Animation, Pixar, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta Digital, Electronic Arts, Microsoft Game Studios, Blizzard Entertainment, and many more.

Visit https://www.sidefx.com/careers/ for a full list of our current job openings.

Location

Our transit-friendly head office location, directly adjacent to Union Station in the heart of downtown Toronto, is open-concept with a relaxed style that includes, casual dress, and wraparound views from the 14th floor. Other locations will be considered within our company’s possibilities.

SideFX is committed to inclusion and diversity. We encourage all qualified applicants to apply. Accommodation will be provided to candidates with disabilities, upon request.

