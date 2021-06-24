Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Valve tweaks Steam region changing to stop virtual tourists from shopping abroad

Report: Valve tweaks Steam region changing to stop virtual tourists from shopping abroad

June 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Valve has seemingly just made it it more difficult for Steam users to buy games on the cheap from other regions. 

As highlighted by SteamDB on Twitter, Valve has added a limit on how often users' can change the region associated with their Steam account, preventing them from embarking upon a never-ending world tour in a bid to find the cheapest games. 

Following the change, it'll only be possible for Steam users to update their country once every three months. Purchases must still be completed using a payment method from whatever region a user is currently associated with an account. 

"In a further crack down on people buying games in cheaper regions, Valve added a limit on how often you can change your Steam account's country," tweeted SteamDB. "Country may not be updated more than once every 3 months. Purchases can be completed using a payment method from your current region."

The move comes ahead of the Steam Summer Sale, which according to SteamDB is also due to start this week. At the time of writing, Valve's official Steam Store Country documentation doesn't mention the three month switching limit, but reiterates "your store country must be set to the country where you currently reside and you must have a local payment method you can use to make purchases.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.23.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[06.23.21]
Writer (contract)
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[06.22.21]
Lead Game Designer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.22.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image