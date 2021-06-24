Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Habbo owner Azerion buys German social game company Whow Games

Habbo owner Azerion buys German social game company Whow Games

June 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Gaming and entertainment platform Azerion has acquired German social game developer and publisher Whow Games for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2015, Whow creates and publishes free-to-play online social games for web browsers and mobile app stores. The Hamburg-based company has previously worked with notable agencies, advertisers, broadcasters, and media companies in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

The news comes after Azerion, which owns Habbo developer Sulake, raised $242 million to finance more acquisitions with a view to "becoming the biggest platform in Europe."

Azerion explained the Whow deal will expand its video game portfolio while also opening up new investment and production content opportunities in the "premium gaming segment."

"With the acquisition of Whow Games, Azerion makes another huge leap to accelerate its growth strategy. This is a strategic acquisition for our premium segment, it is expected to bring added value for our ecosystem due to the increased number of games and publishers our partners can work with," said Azerion chief exec Atilla Aytekin. 

"Azerion strives to become a one-stop-shop for digital games distributors, content providers and advertisers. Together with Whow, we will take our game distribution platform to the next level."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.24.21]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.23.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[06.23.21]
Writer (contract)
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[06.22.21]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image