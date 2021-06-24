Habbo owner Azerion buys German social game company Whow Games

Gaming and entertainment platform Azerion has acquired German social game developer and publisher Whow Games for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2015, Whow creates and publishes free-to-play online social games for web browsers and mobile app stores. The Hamburg-based company has previously worked with notable agencies, advertisers, broadcasters, and media companies in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

The news comes after Azerion, which owns Habbo developer Sulake, raised $242 million to finance more acquisitions with a view to "becoming the biggest platform in Europe."

Azerion explained the Whow deal will expand its video game portfolio while also opening up new investment and production content opportunities in the "premium gaming segment."

"With the acquisition of Whow Games, Azerion makes another huge leap to accelerate its growth strategy. This is a strategic acquisition for our premium segment, it is expected to bring added value for our ecosystem due to the increased number of games and publishers our partners can work with," said Azerion chief exec Atilla Aytekin.

"Azerion strives to become a one-stop-shop for digital games distributors, content providers and advertisers. Together with Whow, we will take our game distribution platform to the next level."