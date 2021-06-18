The Low-Income Pass Lottery returns for GDC 2021

The Low-Income Pass Lottery is returning for the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd).

The Low Income Pass Lottery is intended for people who would otherwise not be able to attend without considerable financial assistance. This is for an Expo pass to the all-virtual GDC 2021.

Please review the submission guidelines prior to entry:

One entry per person.

If you are awarded a pass, GDC will automatically register you.

Low income passes are non-transferrable and have no cash value.

If you have already purchased a pass to GDC, you are not eligible.

The lottery drawing winner will be announced via email in July before the event begins.

If you meet the requirements, don’t wait. Sign up for the Low-Income Pass Lottery today.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech