Get a job: Zing Games needs a Gameplay Programmer

Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Programmer, Zing Games

Location: Naperville, Illinois

Zing Games is looking for talented and passionate gameplay programmers to join us in creating original titles for both the PC and consoles.

About Zing Games Inc.

Zing Games is an award-winning independent video game developer based in Chicago. It was established by industry veterans. The team has developed and published several successful games achieving over 10 million downloads in total. The latest game, Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes was released on the Apple Arcade and is coming to PC and consoles.

Responsibilities

  • Build gameplay features and tools within Unity Engine.
  • Collaborate with art, design, and other engineers to develop and support key systems.
  • Communicate with other departments to understand problems and inefficiencies, and design and code solutions.
  • Ensure newly developed engine systems are maintained for code cleanliness, performance, and extensibility.

Requirements

  • B.S. in Computer Science and/or Mathematics
  • Demonstrated proficiency in C# and C++.
  • Knowledge of common data structures and algorithms.
  • Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.
  • Ability to write clean, readable, reliable, and portable code.
  • A natural curiosity for all aspects of game development and a willingness to work on a wide variety of systems.
  • A constant striving to learn and grow.
  • A strong passion for video games and video game development.

Pluses

  • Experience developing Action Games.

Application & Portfolio Materials

  • Must be willing to complete a test if required to do so

Job Types

  • Full-time, Internship

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

