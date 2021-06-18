Get a job: Zing Games needs a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Naperville, Illinois

Zing Games is looking for talented and passionate gameplay programmers to join us in creating original titles for both the PC and consoles.

About Zing Games Inc.

Zing Games is an award-winning independent video game developer based in Chicago. It was established by industry veterans. The team has developed and published several successful games achieving over 10 million downloads in total. The latest game, Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes was released on the Apple Arcade and is coming to PC and consoles.

‪Responsibilities

Build gameplay features and tools within Unity Engine.

Collaborate with art, design, and other engineers to develop and support key systems.

Communicate with other departments to understand problems and inefficiencies, and design and code solutions.

Ensure newly developed engine systems are maintained for code cleanliness, performance, and extensibility.

‪Requirements

B.S. in Computer Science and/or Mathematics

Demonstrated proficiency in C# and C++.

Knowledge of common data structures and algorithms.

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.

Ability to write clean, readable, reliable, and portable code.

A natural curiosity for all aspects of game development and a willingness to work on a wide variety of systems.

A constant striving to learn and grow.

A strong passion for video games and video game development.

‪Pluses

Experience developing Action Games.

‪Application & Portfolio Materials

Must be willing to complete a test if required to do so

Job Types

Full-time, Internship

Interested? Apply now.

