Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

You can watch so many great Sponsored Sessions at GDC 2021

You can watch so many great Sponsored Sessions at GDC 2021

June 25, 2021 | By Staff
June 25, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, GDC

Talks at Game Developers Conference come in all shapes and sizes, and today we want to highlight a special selection of talks that can be useful to every GDC attendee. These are the Sponsored Sessions---special talks brought to you by the many companies that support the show every year.

At this year’s all-digital event (running July 19th – 23rd), you can see talks from companies like Microsoft, HP Inc., Amazon, NVIDIA, Xsolla, and other companies making the technology that fuels today’s game industry.

These talks can range from excellent technical breakdowns that will help you ship your next game to business-driven talks that will help you rack up sales in new territories.

Here’s a handful of talks you should make room for you in your schedule :

In Procedural Systems for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" and "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" (Presented by Houdini), you can learn how Insomniac Games used procedural systems in Houdini to generate open-world content for two of Insomniac Games’ big recent hits.

In Collaborative Game Development with NVIDIA Omniverse (Presented by NVIDIA), you can learn how NVIDIA Omniverse’s collection of tools can accelerate existing production workflows.

And in Case Study: How Minecraft Ported Realms to Azure (Presented by Microsoft), you can learn how Mojan ported Minecraft Realms from a custom infrastructure-as-a-service implementation to a managed solution running on Azure.

These are just a few of the Sponsored Sessions you can see at GDC 2021---be sure to check out the full schedule of talks from our sponsors as well!

And of course, register for GDC 2021 today to build your schedule and start gearing up for next month’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.25.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Xbox Game Studios
Xbox Game Studios — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[06.25.21]
Rendering Engineer - Xbox Studios - Rare
Zing Games Inc.
Zing Games Inc. — Naperville, Illinois, United States
[06.24.21]
Gameplay Programmer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.24.21]
Expert Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image