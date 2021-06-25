Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

VRChat scoops up $80 million in funding with help from Anthos Capital

VRChat scoops up $80 million in funding with help from Anthos Capital

June 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The makers of VRChat have picked up $80 million in funding in a round of Series D investments led by Anthos Capital, with participation from Makers Fund, GFR Fund, and other investors.

Per a press release, the company said it intends to build on the services currently used by over 40,000 concurrent users.

The $80M will be used to “expedite development of a creator economy,” develop a “social discovery system for more meaningful experiences,” and expand the software to other VR platforms.

VRChat has stood out as a somewhat unexpected success in the VR World—it’s not a game, but a social space where users can goof around and socialize using custom-made, sometimes copyright-skirting avatars.

The platform has risen to mainstream attention on a number of occasions—including after the 2020 election—where a group of users recreated the site of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s ill-fated election press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia.  

