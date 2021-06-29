Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Iron Galaxy hires diversity, equity and inclusion program lead to build inclusive teams

Iron Galaxy hires diversity, equity and inclusion program lead to build inclusive teams

June 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Wreckateer and Killer Instinct Season 2 and 3 developer Iron Galaxy Studios has named Rejess Marshall as its new program lead of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). 

The studio, which focuses on tech outsourcing, porting, and in-house development, explained the appointment of Marshall is part of its ongoing effort to "create and sustain inclusive teams."

"Rejess will help continue to drive and implement creative, sustainable, and innovative programs that support the company’s overall strategic DEI efforts during the development and launch of an original multiplayer melee combat IP for consoles and PC," reads a press release.

"Her first steps in her new position will be getting acquainted with her teammates and developing a greater understanding for how Iron Galaxy can improve its approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Iron Galaxy co-CEO Chelsea Blasko explained the American company has expanded rapidly over the past 12 months as it prepares to ramp up production on its new franchise, and revealed it now has over 200 employees on its books. 

Rejess, who previously served as an Ambassador for the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group at Progressive and recently received her MBA from Georgia State University with a focus on organizational management and human resources, will be based in Iron Galaxy's Orlando office. 

"I am so honored to join the team at Iron Galaxy, which has already developed amazing programs including diversity scholarships and donating to causes that impact the community, to create a DEI policy that will serve as a guide for the larger gaming industry," said Marshall.

"As a black, queer woman, I understand how intersecting identities can create workplace barriers, preventing upward mobility. By addressing pay inequity, retention of diverse employees, and employee support and exploring potential partnerships and collaborations with technology and gaming social impact organizations, I look forward to continuing to build an environment where everyone truly feels valued."

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Vienna, Remote, Remote
[06.29.21]
Senior Designer
Tradelite Solutions GmbH
Tradelite Solutions GmbH — Munich, Remote, Remote
[06.29.21]
Senior Solution Architect Ã¢Â€Â“ Full Stack
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.29.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.29.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image