Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pro wrestler loses Call of Duty character copyright lawsuit against Activision

Pro wrestler loses Call of Duty character copyright lawsuit against Activision

June 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

WWE wrestler Booker T. Huffman has lost a character copyright infringement lawsuit against Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. 

As highlighted by Kotaku, Huffman had claimed that a Call of Duty character called Prophet, who appears in the Black Ops series, was based on his G.I. Bro persona. 

The wrestler used a G.I. Bro poster (shown below) featuring his likeness to illustrate his case, and suggested it had inspired and informed the appearance of Prophet. 

Activision, however, pointed out that the original G.I. Bro image was actually based on another wrestler, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, from the neck down. The company also argued that Huffman's entire argument hinged on his "facial expression or attitude" being unique, before noting that neither of those things are copyrightable. 

"One cannot obtain a copyright in an attitude," said the company. "Plaintiff does not own the idea of an angry man with a scowling look. Plaintiff's claim to a copyright over 'facial expression' or 'attitude' is not permissible and should be rejected."

The jury overseeing the case ultimately agreed with Activision, and in a verdict form uploaded online responded with a simple 'no' when asked whether the Call of Duty developer infringed on Huffman's copyright in the G.I. Bro Poster.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.28.21]
Junior Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.28.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.28.21]
Senior QA Tester (Vanguard)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.28.21]
Senior Gameplay Animator (Vanguard)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image