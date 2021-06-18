Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The GDC 2021 event platform is now open!

The GDC 2021 event platform is now open!

June 28, 2021 | By Staff
June 28, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

GDC attendees, heads up—you can now log in to Swapcard, the official platform of the 2021 Game Developers Conference. That means you can start building your schedule, connecting with other attendees, and accessing the reference resource page before the event starts on July 19th.

If you aren’t registered for the 2021 Game Developers Conference yet (it’s running July 19th – 23rd), this is an excellent time to register for the show, so you can join the platform and likewise start exploring these key features.

The clock is ticking—you’ll want to register before July 17th at 11:59PM PST, which will be when pre-registration for GDC 2021 ends. If you want a GDC 2021 pass after that, you’ll need to register with on-site pricing.

Now’s the time to start gearing up for the biggest game development show of the summer. Register today and start connecting with your peers on Swapcard!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Canterbury Christ Church University
Canterbury Christ Church University — Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
[06.28.21]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Games Design
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.28.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games) - Updated
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.28.21]
Marketing Lead Asphalt 9 (remote work is OK!)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.28.21]
Junior Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image