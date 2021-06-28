Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rare version of Minecraft unearthed thanks to blind luck

Rare version of Minecraft unearthed thanks to blind luck

June 28, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 28, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Digital archivists who’ve been steadily documenting old versions of Minecraft hit a treasure trove this weekend—thanks to programmer and Twitter user Luna (@lunasorcery), they now have access to a very rare version of Minecraft that was only available for 4 hours in 2011: Minecraft Alpha 1.11.

The update is a notable one in Minecraft’s history, as it’s the one that introduced features like the fishing rod and ducking. But most players only encountered this update as Alpha 1.12, since 1.11 contained a bug that caused the game to crash to a grey screen. Mojang managed to ship a fix for the bug within a matter of hours, and took down version 1.11.

The archivists at Omniarchive have been working to catalogue the builder sim’s historical builds for some time, but Alpha 1.11 proved elusive. It had only been available for about 4 hours, and with a game-crashing bug present, many users had deleted it when they installed 1.12.

But Luna’s tale about discovering and reporting the file is practically an exercise in good dramatic writing. Thanks to a “never delete anything mentality,” and an errant tweet, Omniarchive’s members were able to ask if she had the version backed up anywhere.

She did. On a flash drive buried in a box.

The reaction from the Omniverse Discord when she reported her findings will brighten your day:

Image via @lunasorcery

Since sharing her story on Saturday, Luna noted that several other previously unearthed Minecraft builds had been archived, both from her records and other users inspired by this unlikely series of events.

It's interesting to see how the preseveration challenges of digital games vary from those of physical games--but also are remarkably the same. Somewhere out there, rare versions of notable online games are in the same place as their physical counterparts: buried in a hard drive, in a closet, waiting to be unearthed.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.28.21]
Audio Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.28.21]
Multiplayer/Network Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.28.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmers
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.28.21]
Senior Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image