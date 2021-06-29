Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Playground winds down new content for Forza Horizon 4 as Horizon 5 draws near

Playground winds down new content for Forza Horizon 4 as Horizon 5 draws near

June 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Forza Horizon 5 is right around the corner, but the impending launch of a new game means that developer Playground Games has to make tough decisions about how it'll handle new content and live events in 2018's Forza Horizon 4.

That future of Forza Horizon 4 came up during a monthly update video (spotted by VGC) published this week. While in-game events will still update on a monthly basis, Playground says Horizon 4 players shouldn't expect new cars or features in those updates.

Instead, the game's periodic updates will offer a remix of past content that Playground senior producer Tom Butcher likens to "a mixtape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features”. Playground adds that it plans to "make sure Forza Horizon 4 continues to be a fun experience" following the launch of Horizon 5 this November, but that they "aren't ready to share exact plans quite yet."

Despite how prolific the Forza franchise is, Microsoft tends to let older games persist for a while after their sequels steal the spotlight, but not indefinitely so it's likely Horizion 4 will stick around for a few more years. Forza Horizon 3, for example, released in 2016 and stayed up for sale until late 2020, despite Horizon 4 launching in late 2018.

Related Jobs

Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.29.21]
IT Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.28.21]
Senior Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.28.21]
Design Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.28.21]
Senior Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image