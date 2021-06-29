Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 29, 2021
June 29, 2021
June 29, 2021
Casey Hudson's new Humanoid Studios focuses on the charm of small, agile teams

June 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Longtime BioWare general manager Casey Hudson has revealed his next adventure after departing the Mass Effect studio last year. That new project? A new game development studio with a small, agile team and flat organization structure at its center.

Hudson unveiled Humanoid Studios, today, teasing the new company as something "built to unleash the creative freedom of developers - bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP."

As to what that new IP is, Hudson and Humanoid are keeping that quiet for now. However, while the website is light on information, job listings for a number of vacancies the fledgling studio hopes to fill offer more insight into its goals.

"Humanoid Studios is a new videogame company founded on the axiom that creative freedom and independence lead to better, more innovative games. We believe in the power of small, agile teams, and a flat organizational structure, where everyone is empowered to make decisions and help drive the project vision," explains one listing.

More on Humanoid, and those vacant positions, can be found here.

