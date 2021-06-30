Konami and The Medium dev Bloober Team partner to create new games

Konami Digital Entertainment has signed a strategic partnership with The Medium developer Bloober Team to create games based on existing and new properties.

In a short press release, Konami said it has been looking to collaborate with "highly regarded development partners" on a variety of projects, but noted it still intends to create its own games in-house.

"Our alliance with Bloober Team is one area where we are continuing to evolve our approach to game development," said the Japanese company. "We will continue to explore partnerships with a variety of development companies as well as continue in-house development of key projects among our own teams, as we have done for many years."

There was no clue as to which existing Konami franchise Bloober could be taking on, although there's a fair few to choose from with the company known for working on series including Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, Contra, and eFootball PES.

Bloober Team chief exec Piotr Babieno said the partnership marked an 'historic day' for the company, and would allow the Polish studio to become "a leading player" in the world of gaming.

Earlier this year, we caught up with Bloober Team lead designer Wojciech Piejko and producer Jacek Zieba to discuss how the studio designed The Medium's dual-world mechanic and talk about bringing the horror title to the next console generation.