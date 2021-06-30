Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Funcom acquires majority stake in Metal: Hellsinger developer The Outsiders

June 30, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Conan Exiles developer Funcom has acquired a majority stake in Swedish game studio The Outsiders for an undisclosed fee.

The Norwegian company has also announced plans to open a new quality assurance studio in Bucharest, Romania, by the end of the summer, with both moves allowing it to allocate more resources to the development of Metal: Hellsinger and its upcoming Dune game. 

Both companies have been working together for a while on Hellsinger, an FPS rhythm game developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom.

Funcom chief exec Rui Casais said The Outsiders deal will allow it to access the "immense talent pool in Sweden," while also making it easier for both teams to support each other's projects. 

Following the deal, The Outsiders will continue to be led by its current leadership team, although the Swedish studio will be looking to make new hires as a direct result of the acquisition.

