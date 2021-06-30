Former Riot Games devs band together to establish new studio Amihan Entertainment

A group of former Riot Games developers have established a new studio called Amihan Entertainment.

Amihan co-founder Naomi McArthur, formerly a senior game designer at Riot, broke the news on social media and explained she'll be leading the design on the nascent studio's debut title.

McArthur established Amihan alongside Kenneth Liu, who'll be serving as company CEO and previously worked as revenue lead at Riot, and Paul Loy, a former Riot technology lead who'll now be working as Amihan's chief technology officer.

According to Amihan's company page on Linkedin, the team will be focused on developing "uplifting, lifelong games" for everyone and will be a fully remote enterprise.

"Started by a trio of ex-Riot co-founders, Amihan is an early, venture-backed game studio that aims to craft uplifting, lifelong games for all humans," it reads. "Our work-from-anywhere team is 100 percent fully remote, and we truly champion the idea that diversity of experience empowers us to build world-class IP."

McArthur has promised to share more details about Amihan soon, but for now posted some early concept art online (shown below).