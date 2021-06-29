Game writer Sam Maggs is your host for the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards—and it’s now time to announce our host for this year’s event! We’re pleased to introduce author and games writer Sam Maggs as our host for this year’s show.

Maggs is a bestselling author of books, comics, and video games, with credits on Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and more.

She’s also written YA and middle-grade books like The Unstoppable Wasp, Con Quest!, Tell No Tales, and The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy, and has written for comics such as Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, My Little Pony, and Transformers.

This year’s awards will take place during the all-digital Game Developers Conference, and will broadcast on Wednesday July 21st starting at 4:30PM PST.

The ceremony will be available to all GDC passholders on Swapcard, the official platform of GDC 2021, and will also be broadcast on the GDC Twitch channel.

For more information on the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards, be sure to watch the trailer for this year’s show, featuring Maggs and several 2021 nominees.

