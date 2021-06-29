Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 30, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game writer Sam Maggs is your host for the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards

Game writer Sam Maggs is your host for the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards

June 30, 2021 | By Staff
June 30, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards—and it’s now time to announce our host for this year’s event! We’re pleased to introduce author and games writer Sam Maggs as our host for this year’s show.

Maggs is a bestselling author of books, comics, and video games, with credits on Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and more.

She’s also written YA and middle-grade books like The Unstoppable Wasp, Con Quest!, Tell No Tales, and The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy, and has written for comics such as Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, My Little Pony, and Transformers.

This year’s awards will take place during the all-digital Game Developers Conference, and will broadcast on Wednesday July 21st starting at 4:30PM PST.

The ceremony will be available to all GDC passholders on Swapcard, the official platform of GDC 2021, and will also be broadcast on the GDC Twitch channel.  

For more information on the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards, be sure to watch the trailer for this year’s show, featuring Maggs and several 2021 nominees.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to register for GDC 2021 to watch with your fellow attendees!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech   

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.29.21]
Mid-Senior Game Designer
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver/Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
[06.29.21]
Systems Design Lead (Co-Op, Online, New IP)
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Vienna, Remote, Remote
[06.29.21]
Senior Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.28.21]
Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image