Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 30, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Room 8 Group opens Montreal studio to offer external support to more developers

Room 8 Group opens Montreal studio to offer external support to more developers

June 30, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 30, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Room 8 Group has opened a new studio in Canada to provide creative, development, and management services to development partners working on free-to-play mobile titles and console games.

The video game holding company provides external development support to studios worldwide, and has worked on notable projects including Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and World of Tanks.

Room 8 Studio Canada will be based in Montreal and serve as an "additional contact centre for North America," providing the company with another base of operations in the region alongside its Los Angeles office.

The new opening will be led by general manager and executive producer Matthew Zoern, who's previously worked at companies including EA and Funcom Games. Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi explained the Montreal office is only the first stage of a two year expansion plan. 

"As we continue our exponential growth, we are opening up new offices in gaming hubs all over the world to provide our partners with more regionally based best-in-class development and management services," said Pohrebnoi. "Montreal is the first in a series of new studios we will be opening over the next two years. Collectively we focus on developing PC, console, mobile games, and entertainment art production."

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.30.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.29.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.29.21]
UI Engineer
Fishermen Labs
Fishermen Labs — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.29.21]
AR/VR Technical Lead


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image