Room 8 Group opens Montreal studio to offer external support to more developers

Room 8 Group has opened a new studio in Canada to provide creative, development, and management services to development partners working on free-to-play mobile titles and console games.

The video game holding company provides external development support to studios worldwide, and has worked on notable projects including Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and World of Tanks.

Room 8 Studio Canada will be based in Montreal and serve as an "additional contact centre for North America," providing the company with another base of operations in the region alongside its Los Angeles office.

The new opening will be led by general manager and executive producer Matthew Zoern, who's previously worked at companies including EA and Funcom Games. Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi explained the Montreal office is only the first stage of a two year expansion plan.

"As we continue our exponential growth, we are opening up new offices in gaming hubs all over the world to provide our partners with more regionally based best-in-class development and management services," said Pohrebnoi. "Montreal is the first in a series of new studios we will be opening over the next two years. Collectively we focus on developing PC, console, mobile games, and entertainment art production."