Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 30, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 30, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Developers express ire over PlayStation's promotional policies

Developers express ire over PlayStation's promotional policies

June 30, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 30, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A number of developers appear to be speaking out about the quality of support (or lack thereof) from Sony in regards to pricing and placing games on the PlayStation store.

As with all things happening on Twitter you have to pick through a few threads to find the key details, but the gist is this: numerous developers are alleging that Sony offers little support when indie developers want to put their games on sale or meaningfully promote their game in the PlayStation store at launch.

These facts originally came from Neon Doctrine co-founder Iain Garner (who obliquely identified Sony here as Platform X) but were compounded by statements from Red Thread Games CEO Ragnar Tornquist, Hypnospace Outlaw developer Jay Tholen, Whitethorn Games CEO Matthew White, and Some Awesome Guys project manager Cristian Botea.

Kotaku was able to verify some of Garner’s numbers, including the $25,000 price tag for higher-visibility promotion on the PlayStation store (though they note Microsoft commands a similar price, just with better launch support).

Garner notes that Sony apparently has spent a lot of effort directing developers to submit to be featured on the PlayStation Blog and social media, but those promotions don’t translate to a lot of sales.

White shared a highly revealing sales chart showing that “Nolan North” platform (another reference to Sony by way of the Nolan North-starring Uncharted series) barely make up for much of their sales.

It’s not exactly a guarantee that any game on any platform will sell well or not, but with multiple developers weighing in on how Sony’s lack of support directly correlates to a weak percentage of their overall sales, it’s worth noting that Sony appears to be lacking in the amount of storefront support that Steam, Microsoft, and Nintendo all provide.

This seems especially ironic given how much indie games were put front-and-center during the PlayStation 4’s launch era just 8 years ago.

We’ve reached out to Sony to ask for comment, and will update this story if they respond.

Related Jobs

Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol, England, United Kingdom
[06.30.21]
Senior Level Designer (Games)
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol , England, United Kingdom
[06.30.21]
Technical Animator (Games)
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol , England, United Kingdom
[06.30.21]
Experienced Technical Artist (Games)
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol , England, United Kingdom
[06.30.21]
Lead Engineer (Games)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image