Get a job: Aardman Animations is hiring a Technical Animator for games

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bristol, UK

Full Time: 37.5 hours per week, 9.30am – 6pm (Monday – Friday)

Salary: depending on experience

Start Date: ASAP

Location: ideally at our Gas Ferry Road Studio, though let’s discuss!

Come make games at Aardman! We’re assembling a world-class team to build visually unique games, driven by inventive mechanics and compelling characters, and imbued with the humour, love and craftsmanship you’d expect from Aardman.

We’re working on an incredible new IP with a major publisher, and we’re looking for like-minded people who want to help us define what it means for Aardman to make games. People who are excited about having ownership and creative influence, who value transparency, and who want to build games that will be remembered.

We are in the unique position of building a new games studio within an Oscar winning creative company. We’re employee owned, independent, and we live by our values: creative integrity, creative excellence, humour, openness, and collaboration.

The Role:

We’re looking for a Technical Animator to join us at the beginning of an exciting new project. You’ll help explore and define how we take a truly awesome animation style into a dynamic, action-packed game. You’ll be using, and help us build, cutting edge tools and real-time animation systems to make a deeply satisfying player experience.

Working with the Creative Director, animation, and engineering teams, you’ll explore different technical routes to realise a characterful animation style with both character controllers and baked animation. You’ll help us define how much of the existing Aardman CG pipeline we use, and how we migrate heavy-duty rigs for use in real-time. You’ll also make use of procedural animation systems to really make our characters feel like they are inhabiting the environment. In this role, you’ll be deeply involved in collaborative decision-making on technical animation and pipeline approaches and issues.

Required Skills:

People have all sorts of different skills and life experiences. If you think you’d be great in this role, but don’t quite fit some of what’s below, get in touch, and let’s talk.

• Passion for game development

• Strong industry experience with shipped titles in a Technical Animation role

• Strong knowledge of animation systems, character controllers, and animation workflows in UE4/UE5

• Proficient with Blueprints

• Proficient with Maya

• Good knowledge of Python or other scripting languages

• Skills in rigging and skinning

• Knowledge of how to optimise and deliver animation for real-time

Please find a full role profile on our website.

Closing date for applications: 5pm on Friday 9th July 2021

Diversity & Inclusion: Aardman strives to be the most inspirational animation company in the world creating world class entertainment to a diverse and intergenerational global audience. We aim to lead the way in both our content and our professional principles, ensuring diversity and inclusion is inherent to the development and production of all our content – both on and off screen.

Aardman is committed to building a culturally diverse workforce and strongly encourages applications from underrepresented groups. We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from all individuals and are always happy to discuss flexible working needs.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.