Mobile studio Dream Games nets $155 million in funding at $1 billion valuation

Turkish mobile studio Dream Games has raised $155 million in Series B funding to continue supporting its debut title, Royal Match.

The latest funding round was led by Index Ventures and Makers Fund, and means Dream is now valued at $1 billion. The Istanbul-based company was established by a group of former Peak Games employees in 2019 and had already raised $50 million in March this year.

Dream CEO and co-founder Soner Aydemir explained the cash will be used to "grow [Royal Match] everywhere," with the match-3 puzzler having climbed into the top-20 grossing charts in the UK, US, and Germany within three months of launch while also racking up over 6 million monthly active users.

"We are very focused on making great games that appeal to all types of players across the globe," said Aydemir. "We are very proud of the early success of Royal Match and will utilize the investment to grow the game everywhere. We are very excited about our investors’ confidence in the potential for Dream Games."