Wildlife taps former Marvel Strike Force director to lead new studio Foxbear Games

July 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Wildlife Studios has opened a new Los Angeles studio called Foxbear Games that will be led by former Marvel Strike Force game director Jonathan Durr.

The mobile game company explained that Foxbear will operate independently and work to create RPG titles that bring different audiences to the genre.

The news comes a few months after Wildlife opened two other studios in Never Forget Games and SuperWow Games, meaning the company now has three in-house studios under its umbrella. 

Wildlife chief exec Victor Lazarte backed Durr to deliver success at Foxbear thanks to his "understanding of deep RPG systems" and experience helping Marvel Strike Force achieve stability and success while migrating between Kabam, FoxNext, and Scopely.

"With Jonathan Durr, we’re adding someone who has mastered the understanding of deep RPG systems to our creative network," commented Lazarte. "With Durr’s expertise and long history of success with the RPG genre, paired with Wildlife’s infrastructure, we are confident that Foxbear Games will deliver an amazing new mobile experience to gamers around the world."

