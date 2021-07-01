Singularity 6 has raised $30 million to develop its community MMO Palia

U.S. game studio Singularity 6 has secured $30 million to create its cozy community MMO, Palia.

The cash will allow the Los Angeles company to finance development and live service operations as Singularity 6 works towards an eventual launch.

Palia was unveiled by the studio in June and will soon be made available to select players in pre-alpha form. Singularity 6 is pitching the title as a "community simulation MMO set in a high-fantasy world" that will encourage players to forge friendships as they work to build a new life for themselves.

In an announcement blog published last month, the studio said it has spent over three years recruiting developers from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, and Riot Games to help bring the MMO to life.