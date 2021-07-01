Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

PlayStation has acquired Dutch technical development studio Nixxes Software

July 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
PlayStation has acquired Dutch technical game development studio Nixxes Software for an undisclosed fee. 

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst broke the news on Twitter, and said the Utrecht-based company would be the latest addition to the first-party PlayStation Studios family. The news comes days after Sony acquired Returnal and Resogun developer Housemarque.

Nixxes describes itself as an "industry leading Dutch company specializing in video game design, development, and porting." The company has previously worked on high-profile projects including the PC ports of Marvel's Avengers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

It's unclear exactly what the company's role will be within PlayStation Studios, which also includes the likes of Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Santa Monica Studio, and Guerrilla, although Hulst has indicated the team will be tasked with supporting other PlayStation studios.

"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," commented Hulst. "They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."

