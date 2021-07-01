Take-Two acquires Red Dead Redemption 2 facial effects studio Dynamixyz

Take-Two Interactive Software has acquired facial effects studio Dynamixyz after working with the company on Red Dead Redemption 2.

Based in France, Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that incorporate computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.

Since being founded in 2010, the company has worked with Take-Two subsidiaries Rockstar And 2K on projects including Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K21. It has also contributed to movies and television shows like Love, Death & Robots and Avengers: Endgame.

Although Take-Two didn't disclose the size of the deal, the video game holding company said the move is designed to bolster its internal development capabilities and explained Dynamixyz will now work exclusively with its various publishing labels and studios.

"Dynamixyz's revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two's world-class publishing and development structure," said Michael Worosz, EVP and head of strategy and independent publishing for Take-Two. "We're thrilled to have Dynamixyz join our team [and] incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions."

Dynamixyz CEO Gaspard Breton will continue to oversee the company following the acquisition, and will report to Take-Two EVP and chief information officer Scott Belmont.