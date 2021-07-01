Fast Travel Games secures $4 million to develop more VR projects

Swedish virtual reality studio Fast Travel Games has raised $4 million in funding to develop new titles.

The Stockholm-based company was established in 2016 by a group of former Rovio, EA, and DICE veterans with a view to creating "socially rich" VR experiences. It previously raised $2.1 million through a Series A funding round back in 2017.

Since opening its doors the studio has worked on a number of titles for Oculus, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and PlayStation VR hardware including Apex Construct, Budget Cuts 2, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife.

In a brief post on Twitter, Fast Travel explained the latest investment round was led by Brightly Ventures and will allow it to create VR games "for many years to come."