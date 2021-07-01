Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 1, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 1, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 1, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fast Travel Games secures $4 million to develop more VR projects

Fast Travel Games secures $4 million to develop more VR projects

July 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Swedish virtual reality studio Fast Travel Games has raised $4 million in funding to develop new titles. 

The Stockholm-based company was established in 2016 by a group of former Rovio, EA, and DICE veterans with a view to creating "socially rich" VR experiences. It previously raised $2.1 million through a Series A funding round back in 2017.

Since opening its doors the studio has worked on a number of titles for Oculus, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and PlayStation VR hardware including Apex Construct, Budget Cuts 2, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife

In a brief post on Twitter, Fast Travel explained the latest investment round was led by Brightly Ventures and will allow it to create VR games "for many years to come."

Related Jobs

Breda University of Applied Sciences
Breda University of Applied Sciences — Breda, Netherlands
[07.01.21]
Lecturer in Game Animation / Animator (full-time)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.01.21]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.30.21]
Associate Systems Designer
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[06.30.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image