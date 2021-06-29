Get a job: Microsoft is hiring a Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Redmond, WA

Xbox PIX is the most sophisticated performance profiling tool known to humankind. Leveraging intimate control of the entire hardware and software stack from the silicon up though graphics and memory systems to the game itself, PIX provides game developers with unparalleled visibility into their game's performance and its interactions with the GPU. Xbox Series X is unapologetically the most powerful and best designed console on the planet.

Our customers and partners are the brightest minds in the industry and PIX is essential in the development of every major game. Working on the Xbox PIX team entails daily interactions with talented rendering engineers, gifted hardware architects, and passionate programmers around the world. In our friendly, collaborative environment, we are all on the shared mission to ensure that all games run beautifully at the highest resolutions and frame rates.

The PIX team is hiring experienced graphics programmers and GPU engineers! Join our group of talented women and men in providing essential tools for the gaming industry. Do you think it would be fun to help game developers bring their art to new levels of performance? If so, please join us in making games for everyone. Candidates with prior experience in applied research in machine learning are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities

Design and implement tooling to provide actionable insights into graphics performance and correctness

Work with graphics developers to provide crucial support for PIX and Xbox Graphics

Analyze large datasets to identify customer challenges and trends

Fix issues throughout the tooling and console graphics software stack

Qualifications

Required Qualifications

Experience with graphics and performance on AAA games

5+ years of software development experience

5+ years coding in C++, C# and/or HLSL (or equivalent)

Preferred Qualifications

Passion for graphics, GPUs, and/or performance

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Interest in growth and learning

If you are interested in other opportunities on the team, please see the list of open positions here:

https://aka.ms/GraphicsJobs

Interested? Apply now.