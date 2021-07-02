Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

MTG acquires Indian word game developer PlaySimple for initial $360 million

MTG acquires Indian word game developer PlaySimple for initial $360 million

July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Swedish digital entertainment company MTG has fully-acquired word game developer PlaySimple for an initial $360 million.

Based in Bangalore, India, PlaySimple has created a range of word games including Daily Themed Crossword, Word Wars, Word Trek, and Word Trip that have amassed a combined 75 million installs and currently boast around 7 million monthly active users.

The company currently employs 215 full-time staff and earned $83 million in net revenue during the last fiscal year, representing year-over-year growth of 144 percent. 

MTG has agreed to pay $360 million upfront for PlaySimple, which could also earn up to $150 million in performance based earn-out payments if it meets certain targets. 

PlaySimple currently has a live portfolio of nine titles, but has four new games in the pipeline that are due to be launched before the end of the year. MTG hopes the deal will allow it to accelerate the growth of its entire gaming business, which it has been working to expand with recent deals for Bloons developer Ninja Kiwi and F1 Manager creator Hutch Games

"PlaySimple is a rapidly growing and highly profitable games studio that quickly has established itself as one of the leading global developers of free-to-play word games, an exciting new genre for MTG," commented MTG group president and CEO, Maria Redin in a press release.

"PlaySimple’s ad-tech and cross promotion competences which have played a pivotal role in their own journey can in time allow us to accelerate the growth of our whole gaming vertical. Expanding our geographical footprint into the Indian subcontinent will also provide access to one of the best talent pools in the world."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image