Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Narrative designers and writers laid off at Love Island dev Fusebox

Report: Narrative designers and writers laid off at Love Island dev Fusebox

July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Business/Marketing

Love Island: The Game developer Fusebox Games has reportedly laid off a number of writers and narrative designers. 

Posts being shared on social media by Fusebox employees and others, many of whom appear to have been directly affected by the layoffs, indicate the cuts came out of the blue. 

"Can't believe Fusebox would just let go of their narrative team like that. Some of the very best writers in the industry worked their magic on Love Island, [...] and they just first all of them. Absurd," reads one tweet that was shared by a current member of the Fusebox team. 

A quick search for 'Fusebox' on Twitter reveals a chunk of posts referring to "narrative downsizing" and the "ditching of so many narrative designers." As we've already mentioned, many of those tweets have been posted by Fusebox employees affected by the cuts who are now looking for work. 

"I'm an award-winning narrative designer and game writer looking for work! I create characters to fall in love with, fall in hate with, or both at once. My interactive narratives make players cry in the best of ways. I love solving problems," tweeted Fusebox narrative designer Hannah Powell-Smith, who's also been highlighting job opportunities for others on their feed.

"Hey all! Narrative designer and writer available for work here. Hire me if you want characters you’ll inevitably fall in love with (even though you shouldn’t), spicy window-steaming content, and stories that are authentic, inclusive, and fun. Worked at Fusebox Games, Wooga, & Tales," tweeted another Fusebox narrative designer, Courtney Byrne.

Gamasutra has reached out to Fusebox, which has yet to officially confirm the layoffs, for more information.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image