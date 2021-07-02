Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser might have opened a new development studio

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser might have opened a new development studio

July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Take this one with a pinch of salt, but Rockstar co-founder and former VP of creative Dan Houser could be about the re-enter the world of video games.

Houser left the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption developer in February 2020 after over two decades at the studio, during which time he helped write many of its hit titles.

Now, as spotted by GTA Forums users and highlighted by VGC, Houser has registered a new UK private limited company called Absurd Ventures in Games LTD that was officially incorporated on June 23, 2021. 

According to information available on the UK Companies House website, the business is described as a "ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development" and lists Houser as its director. 

The mystery opening is tied to an address in Altrincham, Cheshire, but that's likely because it's the home of the secretarial company Houser appeas to have hired, Oakwood Corporate Services.

Curiously, Houser has also registered a separate company in the United States called Absurd Ventures LLC. As pointed out by VCG, that company is based in Delaware and is named as the sole shareholder for the UK-based Absurd Ventures in Games LTD. 

Although the news doesn't necessarily mean Houser is definitely returning to the development trenches, it's clear the industry veteran is up to something. What exactly that something is remains to be seen, so it's probably worth keeping your excitement in check until there's an official announcement from Houser himself.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.02.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image