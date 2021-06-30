Don’t Miss HP's Devnote session at GDC 2021

At the 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), you’ll have the chance to check out an incredible batch of developer keynotes (Devnotes for short) from our partners, including the developers at The Hewlitt-Packard Company!

HP creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments and society. With the broadest technology portfolio, HP delivers solutions for customers’ most complex challenges in every region of the world and gives businesses new ways to create, design, experience, and train with VR.

During HP’s Devnote session, you can expect insights on three of HP’s new tools for XR developers. First, HP will be discussing HP Omnicept--an intelligent XR platform that combines their award-winning HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset with the HP Omnicept SDK, which interprets the sensor data from the headset to share out raw sensor data as well as higher level insights like a user’s cognitive load.

Next, HP will show off the HP Reverbb G2 VR headset. Equipped with industry-leading lenses and speakers, this HMD provides high-quality resolution and fully immersive spatial audio for VR developers.

And finally, they’ll be discussing HP OMEN game platform, explaining how you can work with HP’s OMEN Gaming and Esports Team to promote your games to HP’s vast customer base.

You can learn more about each of these HP products in a number of sponsored sessions that will also be available to GDC attendees.

Register for GDC 2021 today and learn how you can build success for your next game with the power of HP!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech