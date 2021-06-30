Get a job: Legends of Learning is looking for a Senior Systems Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Senior Systems Designer

Location: 100% remote

Compensation: $150k

About Legends of Learning

Through an innovative marketplace of educational games, Legends of Learning has created a captive audience of almost 5 million students in over 25 thousand schools and our audience is growing fast!

To capitalize on this guaranteed audience we have put together a top notch game development team to work on an all new at home commercial gaming experience. We are looking for a senior Systems Designer to help design this consumer game.

If you’ve been in the industry long enough to understand that acquiring players is often harder than building a great game, then you know the opportunity that having a unique access to a large, excited, and ever-growing audience presents to an elite game team.

The company headquarters is in Washington DC, but we know that to hire the best, we need to look beyond our local geography so the team is being built as 100% remote first. In addition, Legends of Learning offers industry-best pay, full health and medical benefits, stock options, solid vacation time, and a stable financial and workload environment anchored by our platform business (which doesn’t suffer from the issues of a hit driven game studio). We are committed to a healthy life/work balance and we are not surprisingly ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington area by the Washington Business Journal.

About Our Game Team

Our game team has experience working at many of the best known shops from the DC/MD/VA area. We are committed to delivering a best of breed and sustainable GaaS experience.

About You

We are looking for a Senior Systems Designer with a passion for delivering high quality player experiences for our all new home game. You must have shipped numerous commercially successful titles at various high quality studios.

Qualifications

Ten plus years or equivalent experience developing commercial games. Unity Programming skills a major plus.

Bonus Experience

Experience targeting WebGL.

Experience with free to play games, GaaS, and live ops.

Commercial Unity development.

A passion for educating children through entertainment.

A passion for games.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.